Solving shooting of Sheffield teenager declared a 'priority' for detectives

Detectives investigating the shooting of a Sheffield teenager have declared the investigation a 'priority'.

A 17-year-old boy suffered life threatening injuries after he was shot at the junction of Nodder Road and Hastilar Road South, Woodthorpe, on Monday night.

He was rushed to hospital where he remained yesterday, with his condition described as serious but stable, and gradually improving.

No arrests have yet been made over the gun attack.

Detective Chief Inspector Craig Jackson said: "We have a dedicated team of officers working on this investigation, who have been speaking to witnesses and working hard to ascertain the exact circumstances of what happened.

"If you saw what happened, or saw anything suspicious in the area prior to the incident occurring, please get in touch with us. Our priority now is identifying and apprehending those responsible and we need your help and support to do so."

He added: "While the cordon has now been removed, you can still expect to see an increased police presence in the area over the coming days and our officers are there to provide reassurance and for you to speak to, should you have any information or concerns.

"The investigation is still in the early stages and while there isn’t anything currently suggesting a connection to previous incidents in the area we continue to explore all lines of enquiry and keep an open mind as to the motive of the attack."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 989 of June 11.

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.