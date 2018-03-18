Sold-out concert raises £11,500 for Sheffield tree campaigners

A concert featuring a number of Sheffield's music stars raised more than £11,500 to help campaigners fighting against the ongoing tree felling works in the city.

Jarvis Cocker, Pulp's Nick Banks and the Reverend and the Makers' Jon McClure all united for the Get Off Our Trees concert at Sheffield City Hall on Friday night.

Sheffield music stars on stage. Picture: Louise Wilcockson.

The Everly Pregnant Brothers also performed at the sold-out event.

Graham Wrench, manager of Richard Hawley, who also performed, said: "We managed to pull in about £10,000 on the door and then just under £2,000 from the auction.

"It was an awesome night. It was one of those nights where everyone was friendly, cheerful and having a good time. It wasn't overly political either - everyone just had a good night and it's help to raise money for the people involved."

Heather Russell, who attended the concert, said: "It was a fantastic night. It was lovely to see many people that you see on the streets, sometimes in difficult situations, enjoying themselves and having fun.

"The music was fantastic and the Everly Pregnant Brothers were hilarious. It was the first time I had seen them but they were brilliant."

She added: "It was great to see Jarvis Cocker and others support our campaign and hopefully people will be tweeting pictures and it will help spread the message."

Sheffield Council's Cabinet member for environment and Street Scene, Coun Bryan Lodge, said: "Whilst we fully support campaigning and peaceful protest, unlawful behaviour displayed by some members of the protest group is in breach of a High Court injunction and cannot be tolerated.

"Following two individuals being given suspended prison sentences, along with costs totalling £27k owed to the Council, we hope that any funds raised through this event will go towards the money which is ultimately owed to the taxpayers of Sheffield."