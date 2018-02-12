Soham murderer Ian Huntley makes cell confession from behind bars

Child killer Ian Huntley has apologised for murdering two 10-year-old girls - in a secret recording made behind bars.

The 44-year-old, who killed friends Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman in Soham, Cambridgeshire, in August 2002, is serving a life sentence after being found guilty of killing the girls following a trial.

Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman were killed by Ian Huntley

After a two-week hunt to find the youngsters, their bodies were found near an air base at Mildenhall in Suffolk.

The Sun today claims Huntley has recorded a confession for the killings while behind bars, and has accepted he is 'never getting out'.

The paper reports the former caretaker as saying: "I am genuinely, genuinely sorry and it breaks my heart when it is reported I have no remorse; that I relish something. I do not.

"I can't change anything. I cannot remove that day from history; what I have done. I know those girls would be 26 this year with families of their own, jobs and lives. I thought about them when they were turning 21 and when they were turning 18.

"I know no matter what I say that people are not going to think any better of me. I know that, I don't expect it to but I would much rather people have the truth about how I feel."

Holly and Jessica had left a family barbecue to walk to a sweet shop when they vanished.

They were killed in Huntley's house and his girlfriend at the time gave him a false alibi to help him cover his tracks.