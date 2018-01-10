Social care in 'growing financial crisis' as Sheffield Council bosses reveal massive £20m overspend

Social care in Sheffield is in the middle of a 'growing financial crisis' as council bosses forecast a massive £20 million overspend.

Factors including Government grant cuts, a rise in children being taken into care and rising costs for adult care has led to the financial problem.

A report, which is to be presented to a scrutiny committee at Sheffield Town Hall next week, also cites a 'significant number of social workers' are being lost to neighbouring councils such Rotherham who have offered 'higher pay scales' and 'guaranteed lower caseloads'.

Bosses also revealed 'an increased influx of refugees and asylum seekers' has 'reduced overall capacity' for city children.

Children's services has seen also seen a 'steep increase' of children being placed into care from February 2016 to April 2017 which has 'created significant pressures on resources'.

A growth in 'client and provider costs' and loss of Government cash has resulted in overspend in adult social care.

Sheffield has admitted 'significantly more older people' than councils with similar populations and needs to care homes which bring a 'relatively high cost resource', the report added.

Forecasts show children's services will spend £11million more than the budget available in 2017-18, reducing to £6m above budget in 2018-19.

Adult social care will see a £6m in 2017-18, with the risk of increasing to £20m in 2018-19 'without the remedial action'.

Council reserves currently stand at £12m but bosses say using this in its entirety is 'not financially viable'.

Local authority chiefs will now decide on the possibility of further cuts to areas such as parks, libraries and highways along with temporary use of reserves with plans to replenish them.

The report, co-written by Jayne Ludlam, executive director of people services and Eugene Walker, executive director for resources, said: "As the month 3 report on this Cabinet sets out, the Council is forecast to overspend by £20m, largely as result of overspends in Adult Social Care £6.6m and in Children’s Social Care £11.5m.

"This position is not unusual – most Councils are currently experiencing similar problems, following seven years of austerity. Sheffield City Council and the Local Government Association (LGA) nationally have for some time put forward the case for the Government to fund social care on a proper sustainable basis.

"Recent injections of funding from Government have not resolved this underlying national financial crisis in social care. Current predictions of demand suggest that, even with corrective action, both social care services will spend more than their budget for this and future years. This makes the sustainability of social care pending the key issue for the Council’s Medium Term Financial Plan."