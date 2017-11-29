Soccer AM need SIX Sheffield United fans to appear on the show - how you can apply

Have your say

Sheffield United fans have the chance to star on the small screen this Saturday.

Thousands of fans will make the long trip down to The Den this Saturday as they take on Millwall in the Sky Bet Championship.

But, before the drama kicks off at 3pm, six lucky fans will get the chance to spend the morning in London filming with Jimmy Bullard, Fenners and Tubes on Soccer AM.

The popular Saturday morning football show tweeted earlier today that they were looking for six Sheffield United fans for this weekend's show.

To apply email Socceram@sky.uk with your ages and a contact number.