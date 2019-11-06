Jamie Lomas (Getty Images)

The actor best known for his roles in Hollyoaks, Eastenders and Coronation Street as well as for his appearance on ITV hit I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here, will be visiting Crystal Peak on Thursday, November 14 for the annual switch-on.

Festive fun in the central atrium begins at 4pm and will feature a range of musical acts including performances by young musicians and singers from Westfield School, Rainbow Forge Academy and Outwood Academy City, with dancing from Razzamataz Theatre School.

Hosting the whole fun-packed family event will be Hallam FM presenter Simon Morykin.

The lights will be switched on at 7pm, marking the official countdown to Christmas at Crystal Peaks.

Centre manager Lee Greenwood said: “We are delighted that Jamie is able to join us on this very special day in the Crystal Peaks calendar.