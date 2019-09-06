British to a fault?

More than 90 per cent of those surveyed in the city said they found themselves asking forgiveness for something outside their control, more than any other UK city apart from Norwich, Plymouth and Cambridge.

The survey, by new biscuit brand PiCKUP!, found that almost five in ten would say sorry when someone bumps into them, and almost 30 per cent apologised when someone didn’t hold a door open for them.

Nearly eight out of ten Sheffield respondents claim they have been taken advantage of for being too well-mannered – and as a result, PiCKUP! is launching a nationwide campaign to tackle these traits, believing Brits would welcome the opportunity to act a little bolder.

British to a fault? Other findings include:

Getting short-changed – 13 per cent wouldn't complain if we got the wrong change in a shop

Making a brew – one in five of us don’t say anything when someone at works makes a terrible cup of tea

Creating a stink – 24 per cent of us don't pipe up if people eat smelly food on public transport

Being poorly paid – 77 per cent won’t ask for a raise at work, despite it being overdue

Joining the queue – 30 per cent of us don’t say anything when people push in line

Bad service – 28 per cent don’t grumble if a shop assistant is rude.

So how can we Brits learn to stop being so painfully polite? Award-winning fashion, travel and music blogger Stephi LaReine has some simple but effective advice for that awkward moment of not quite catching someone's name at the party and so you can never speak to them ever again. She recommends: “Give them a nickname so you never have to remember their name again.”