Snowflakes set to light up Sheffield hospital from tomorrow

Have your say

A twinkling display of sparkling snowflakes is set to light up Sheffield Children’s Hospital, while raising vital funds.

Sheffield Children’s Hospital will be illuminated with twinkling displays of snowflakes from 6pm tomorrow evening, when the official switch-on will take place.

The annual display is much-anticipated by patients, staff and members of the public alike and will see more than 80 sponsored snowflakes illuminating the Western Bank hospital over the festive period.

Companies from across the region have pledged to sponsor each snowflake, raising tens of thousands of pounds.

A spokesman for Sheffield Children's Hospital said: "We are so grateful to the many schools and businesses who bought a 2017 snowflake, thank you.