SNOW WARNING: Sheffield's hour-by-hour forecast for Sunday

Sheffield could be hit by up to eight inches of snow on Sunday as an Arctic blast sweeps across the country.

ARCTIC BLAST: Met Office upgrades snow warning for Sheffield to AMBER



The Met Office this morning upgraded it's weather warning to Amber - meaning people should be prepared for some disruption.

Here is the latest hour-by-hour forecast for Sheffield for Sunday according to the Met Office:

5am - Heavy snow

6am - Heavy snow

7am - Heavy snow

8am - Heavy snow

9am - Heavy snow

10am - Heavy snow

11am - Heavy snow

12pm - Heavy snow

1pm - Heavy snow

2pm - Heavy snow

3pm - Heavy snow

4pm - Heavy snow

5pm - Heavy snow

6pm - Light snow

7pm - Light snow

8pm - Light snow

9pm - Light snow

10pm - Light snow

11pm - Light snow

Midnight - Light snow