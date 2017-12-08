SNOW WARNING: Sheffield's hour-by-hour forecast for Sunday

Sheffield could be hit by up to eight inches of snow on Sunday as an Arctic blast sweeps across the country.
ARCTIC BLAST: Met Office upgrades snow warning for Sheffield to AMBER
The Met Office this morning upgraded it's weather warning to Amber - meaning people should be prepared for some disruption.
Here is the latest hour-by-hour forecast for Sheffield for Sunday according to the Met Office:
5am - Heavy snow
6am - Heavy snow
7am - Heavy snow
8am - Heavy snow
9am - Heavy snow
10am - Heavy snow
11am - Heavy snow
12pm - Heavy snow
1pm - Heavy snow
2pm - Heavy snow
3pm - Heavy snow
4pm - Heavy snow
5pm - Heavy snow
6pm - Light snow
7pm - Light snow
8pm - Light snow
9pm - Light snow
10pm - Light snow
11pm - Light snow
Midnight - Light snow