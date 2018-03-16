SNOW WARNING: Gritters to be out on Sheffield's streets around the clock

Gritters will be out on the streets of Sheffield through the night as the city braces itself for up to 5cm of snow overnight.

Lynsey Connelly, highways operations manager at Amey, said its weather forecast was predicting heavy snow overnight tonight and in the early hours of Saturday morning.

But she said gritting efforts could be affected by rain, which has also been forecast for this evening.

Ms Connelly said: "I think overnight tonight is going to be the worst of the weather.

"The forecast shows it'll start falling from around 10pm on higher ground and then to lower levels from around midnight."

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for snow for Sheffield, with blizzard conditions.

But Ms Connelly said temperatures weren't expected to drop as low as when the Beast from the East hit the city last month.

"The temperatures aren't going to be as bad as we had then and as they pick up on Saturday morning, the snow will start to melt.

"We will be going out from around 8pm tonight and gritting through the night."