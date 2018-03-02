SNOW UPDATE: Woodhead Pass expected to reopen soon

Have your say

The A628 Woodhead Pass between Sheffield and Manchester is expected to reopen soon, according to Highways England.

The road remains closed in both directions between the A57 and A616 due to snow.

Woodhead Pass has been badly hit by snow

But Highways England says the road is expected to reopen eastbound between 5.30pm and 5.45pm today, subject to weather conditions.

It is not clear whether the westbound carriageway will reopen at the same time, as no information is given.

The latest advice for drivers is to cancel or delay any non-essential journeys until weather conditions improve.

Snake Pass between Sheffield and Manchester remains closed, with no update on when this is likely to reopen.