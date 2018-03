Two of the major trans-Pennine routes between Sheffield and Manchester remain closed this afternoon after the Mini Beast from the East brought a fresh deluge of snow.

Highways England said both the A628 Woodhead Pass and the A57 Snake Bypass were closed due to heavy snow and ice.

The M62 is open. This is the scene at junction 22. Picture: Highways England.

A spokesman advised motorists to use the M62 for people needing to commute between the two cities and advised to allow extra times for their journey.