SNOW UPDATE: Will bins be emptied in Sheffield tomorrow?

Waste and recycling collections are due to resume tomorrow in Sheffield, having been cancelled today because of the weather.

Veolia took the 'difficult decision' to suspend collections today as a blizzard blew through the city, citing concerns for the safety of its staff and residents.

It said crews would be out tomorrow as normal, weather permitting, and would work hard to clear any backlog as soon as possible.

However, with more snow forecast this week, it said some collections may have to take place this weekend.

The company advised anyone whose waste or recycling has yet to be collected to leave their bin out where safe to do so until it is emptied.

For updates on collections in Sheffield, follow @Recycle4Shef on Twitter or visit www.veolia.co.uk/sheffield.