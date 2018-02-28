SNOW UPDATE: Which schools will be closed in Sheffield tomorrow?

Have your say

Many schools across Sheffield will be closed tomorrow due to the snow and ice, with others planning a later start than normal.

Here are the latest updates from Sheffield Council on planned school closures tomorrow.

If your school is not listed, please check with them directly.

These details are accurate as of 10pm today. Follow @SheffCouncil on Twitter for further updates.

Abbeyfield Primary Academy - Thursday 1st March 2018 - Delayed start at 10:00am due to weather conditions. Further updates to follow if necessary.

Anns Grove Primary - Delayed start at 10am for pupils and staff. Further updates will be posted early morning if necessary

Chaucer School - Closed to all students and Staff

Coit Primary - Closed

Ecclesall Infant and Ecclesall CE Junior School - Closed

Fox Hill Primary - Closed

Grenoside Primary will aim to open at 10am for pupils

Halfway Nursery Infant School will open at 10am. There will be no breakfast club provision.

Halfway Junior School will look to open at 10am

Hallam Primary - Closed

Hartley Brook Primary School - Closed

High Storrs - Opening at 10am to students

Loxley Primary School - Closed

Manor Lodge Primary - Delayed opening at 10am

Mansel Primary - Closed

Meynell Primary School - Closed

Monteney Primary - Closed

Mosborough Primary - Aiming to open at 10am. Any decisions will be communicated as early as possible in the morning

Newfield School - Open at 10am. Update at 8.30am. Please do not leave before update

Nook Lane Junior School - Closed

Oughtibridge Primary School - Closed

Reignhead Primary School will look to open at 10am

St Ann’s Catholic Primary School - Closed

St John Fisher Catholic Primary - School Closed Thursday 1 March 2018

Shooters Grove - Closed

Shortbrook Primary will look to open at 10am, but a final decision will be made by 9.30am

Southey Green Primary - Closed

Stannington Infant School - Closed

Stocksbridge Junior School and Stocksbridge Nursery Infant School - Both closed

Stocksbridge High School - Closed

Tinsley Meadows Primary Academy - Delayed start at 10am

Waterthorpe NI School - Closed

Windmill Hill Primary - Closed

Wisewood Primary School - Closed

* Sheffield Music is cancelling all events, after-school music groups and twilight lessons due to take place on Thursday, including the Music For Youth Festival and Dvořák Symphony No 8 Concert, both of which will be rescheduled

* This article was updated at 10pm