SNOW UPDATE: Which schools will be closed in Sheffield tomorrow?

Many schools across Sheffield will be closed tomorrow due to the snow and ice, with others planning a later start than normal.
Here are the latest updates from Sheffield Council on planned school closures tomorrow.
If your school is not listed, please check with them directly.
These details are accurate as of 10pm today. Follow @SheffCouncil on Twitter for further updates.
Abbeyfield Primary Academy - Delayed start at 10am. Further updates to follow if necessary
Anns Grove Primary - Delayed start at 10am for pupils and staff. Further updates will be posted early morning if necessary
Chaucer School - Closed to all students and Staff
Coit Primary - Closed
Ecclesall Infant and Ecclesall CE Junior School - Closed
Fox Hill Primary - Closed
Grenoside Primary will aim to open at 10am for pupils
Halfway Nursery Infant School will open at 10am. There will be no breakfast club provision.
Halfway Junior School will look to open at 10am
Hallam Primary - Closed
Hartley Brook Primary School - Closed
High Storrs - Opening at 10am to students
Loxley Primary School - Closed
Manor Lodge Primary - Delayed opening at 10am
Mansel Primary - Closed
Meynell Primary School - Closed
Monteney Primary - Closed
Mosborough Primary - Aiming to open at 10am. Any decisions will be communicated as early as possible in the morning
Newfield School - Open at 10am. Update at 8.30am. Please do not leave before update
Nook Lane Junior School - Closed
Oughtibridge Primary School - Closed
Reignhead Primary School will look to open at 10am
St Ann’s Catholic Primary School - Closed
St John Fisher Catholic Primary - School Closed Thursday 1 March 2018
Shooters Grove - Closed
Shortbrook Primary will look to open at 10am, but a final decision will be made by 9.30am
Southey Green Primary - Closed
Stannington Infant School - Closed
Stocksbridge Junior School and Stocksbridge Nursery Infant School - Both closed
Stocksbridge High School - Closed
Tinsley Meadows Primary Academy - Delayed start at 10am
Waterthorpe NI School - Closed
Windmill Hill Primary - Closed
Wisewood Primary School - Closed
* Sheffield Music is cancelling all events, after-school music groups and twilight lessons due to take place on Thursday, including the Music For Youth Festival and Dvořák Symphony No 8 Concert, both of which will be rescheduled
* This article was updated at 10pm