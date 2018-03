Have your say

Supertram services in Sheffield are now running to their normal timetable following the weekend's heavy snowfall.

Operator Stagecoach said its purple route to Herdings Park had now been reinstated and a normal service was running on all routes - blue, yellow and purple.

The purple route - between Herdings Park and Meadowhall was suspended earlier today but a spokemsan said it was now running to its normal Sunday timetable.