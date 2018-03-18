SNOW UPDATE: Limited number of bus services now running in Sheffield

Bus services across Sheffield are beginning to return to their normal routes after heavy snow.

Supertram

Yellow running normal route.

Blue now running through to Malin Bridge.

Purple suspended due to deep snow at Herdings Park

Sheffield/Rotherham

Service 1 - Running to high green via mortomley lane (High Green) and Running up Chesterfield road to Batemoor (Batemoor side).

Service 1a - Terminating at Norton Water Tower via Blackstock Road (Herdings Side). Terminating Chapeltown via Barnsley Road (not Firth Park). (High Green Side)

Services 3/3A - Normal route City to Meadowhall - 3a running as a 3 (Meadowhall side)

Service 4a - Diverted via Abbeydale road from Moorfoot to Millhouses

Service 7 - terminating at Asda Parson Cross (Ecclesfield side)

Services 8/8a - terminate at Manor Top.(Crystal Peaks Side) Terminating Chaucer Asda. (Ecclesfield Side)

Service 10 - Main roads only (via Bawtry Road through Wickersley/Bramley)

Service 15A - SUSPENDED

Service 18 - Diverted via Chesterfield Road & Bochum Parkway only to Lightwood roundabout.

Servuce 18A - Diverted via Bochum Parkway only.

Service 19 - SUSPENDED

Service 20 - SUSPENDED (Hemsworth side). Now Normal (Ecclefield side)

Service 24 - terminating at Manor Park Centre (Woodhouse Side). Now normal.(Low Edges side)

Service 25 - Main roads only to Woodseats

Services 31/31b - Terminating Malin Bridge

Service 36 - Now running Meadowhall Kimberworth only (CORRECTION)

Service 38 - SUSPENDED

Service 38A - SUSPENDED

Service 41 - SUSPENDED

Service 43 - Now normal

Service 44 - Now normal

Services 50/50a/50b - Main roads only

Services 51/51A - Terminating at Ranmoor (Lodge Moor side). Diverted via Eastbank Road & Manor Top, terminating at Gleadless Townend. (Charnock side)

Service 52 - not serving Badger estate using Station Road in both directions (Woodhouse Side)

Services 52A - Diverted via Retford Road, Furnace Lane & Station Road. (Woodhouse side) Terminating Broomhill from Uni via Clarkson Street, Glossop Road & Newbold Lane (Crookes side)

Service 56 - SUSPENDED

Service 57 - using Manchester road at Stocksbridge terminating at Unsliven Bridge

Services 61/62 - SUSPENDED

Service 66 - Main roads only not serving High Green or thorpe Hesley

Service 75 - To use Sicey Ave,Nethershire Lane and Hartley brook road to serve Shiregreen (Shiregren side). Diverted via Chesterfield Road, Bochum Parkway, & Dyche Lane Only. (Jordanthorpe side)

Service 76 - To use Sicey Ave,Nethershire Lane and Hartley Brook Road to serve Shiregreen (Shiregren side). Diverted via Chesterfield Road & Greenhill Parkway. (Low edges side)

Services 81/82 - Terminating Hunters Bar (Ecclesall side). Terminating Malin Bridge (Stannington Side). using snig Hill and High Street due to flooding on Bank Street.

Service 83 - Terminating Hunters Bar (Fulwood side). Not serving Adlington Rd (Ecclesfield Side)

Service 86 - Not serving Bevan Way, Wilcox rd and Foxhill Cresent - using Halifax Rd in both directions (High Green Side) Terminating Archer Road (Low Edges side)

Services 83/83B - Terminate on knowle Lane (Ecclesall Side). operating via Cookswood road to Eccelsfield (Ecclesfield side)

Service 85 - Main roads not serving high Green

Service 88 - Now normal - using snig Hill and High Street due to flooding on Bank Street

Service 95 - SUSPENDED

Service 97 - SUSPENDED (Totley Side). Diverted via Burngreave Road, Norwood Road, Herries Road & Moonshine Lane, then normal route (Hillsborough)

Service 98 - SUSPENDED (Totley Brook side). Diverted via Burngreave Road, Norwood Road, Herries Road & Moonshine Lane, Southey Green Road & Wordsworth Avenue, then normal route. (Hillsborough side)

Services 111 - Now normal

Service 120 FIRST - Diverted via Sheffield Road (not Birley Spa Lane) (Halfway side). Terminating Hallamshire Hospital. (Fulwood Side)

Service 120 STAGECOACH - Terminating Hallamshire Hospital. (Fulwood Side)

Service 137 - Now normal

Service 218 - SUSPENDED for the rest of the day.

Service 227 - SUSPENDED

Services 271/272 - SUSPENDED

Services SL1/SL1a - Serving Manchester Road only

Service X17 - Not serving Matlock



Barnsley and Dearne Valley

Service 1 - Not serving Kingsway-Broadway-New Road or Coniston Ave

Service 6 - Terminating at Medical Centre-Not serving Cyprees Road or Bank End

Services 8/8A/9 - 1 Bus Doing 9/8A avoiding Symonds ave from 15:55

Service 21a - Not serving Gilroyd-Silkstone Common-Oxspring-Springvale-Claret Street-Cubley-Millhouse Green / Terminating at Penistone Church

Service 27 - Not serving Nancy Crescent

Services 59/59a - Not serving Cross Lane-Midland Road

Service 66 - Not serving Jump-Elscar

Service 67C - Not serving Wilson Street

Service 70 - No Service

Service 208 1335 from Rotherham and 1510 from Goldthorpe will now Operate (runs via Manvrs way between Mexborough and Cathill)

Service 217 - No Service

Service 218 - No Service

Services 219/a - Now normal

Service 222 - missing out Aldham house Estate

Service 226 - No service

Service 737 - No Service



Doncaster

All First Doncaster services now normal running.