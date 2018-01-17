Snow update: Latest school closures in Sheffield

Sheffield Council has announced some school closures in Sheffield this morning because of the snow.

Stocksbridge Junior School, Stocksbridge and Hallam Primary School, Fulwood, are both closed along with Bents Green School's Ringinglow site.

Rowan School in Dore is closed to children but open to staff.

Newfield School in Norton had planned to open at 10am but is now closed, along with Bradfield Dungworth School, Bradfield and Talbot Specialist School, Norton.

A number are planning on opening later to allow staff extra time to travel to work.

Shooters Grove School, Stannington Infant School and Nook Lane Junior School, all in Stannington, are due to open at 10am.

Bradway Primary School, Bradway is also planning to open at 10am along with King Ecgbert School, Dore; Totley Primary School, Totley and King Edward's School, Crosspool.

Meynell Primary School, Parson Cross; Southey Green Primary School, Southey Green and Hillsborough Primary School, Hillsborough, are all due to open at 10.30am.

In Barnsley, Penistone Grammar School is due to open at 9.45am

More to follow.