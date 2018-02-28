SNOW UPDATE: Latest bus disruptions in Sheffield and Rotherham

Have your say

Bus services across South Yorkshire continue to be disrupted by heavy snowfall and freezing temperatures.

Here is the latest on how buses run by First South Yorkshire in Sheffield and Rotherham are being affected.

The bus operator says gritting is taking place across the network but falling temperatures mean further issues are expected later this evening.

It advised passengers to wrap up warm, take care on pavements and allow a little extra time for their journeys.

The website will be updated through the evening and from early tomorrow morning to support customers, but please be aware that changes - based on safe operation - can be rapidly introduced as conditions alter.

1a - Buses are operating normally between High Green and Blackstock Road, but then turning at Norton Water Tower. Unable to serve Herdings estate due to slippery road conditions. .

3/3a - Now normal between City and Meadowhall. At Nether Edge, buses are terminating and Montgomery Road and returning via Moncrieffe Road. Not serving Union Road terminus.

8/8a - Not serving Basegreen due to ice. Operating direct along Birley Moor Road.

18 - Please note that service 18 cannot serve Derbyshire Lane, Scarsdale Road and Hemsworth Road due to burst water main at the junction of Hemsworth Road and Warminster Road. Buses via Meadowhead, Bochum Parkway and Norton Lane.

19 - Heavily varied route in operation - not serving Heeley, Norton Lees and Chancet Wood. Operating via Chesterfield Road direct and Abbey Lane only.

20 - Due to burst water main on Hemsworth Road, and ice on Blackstock Road, buses are now running normally to Derbyshire Lane bottom and then straight up Chesterfield Road through Woodseats, and down Abbey Lane where they will turn and terminate.

24 - In Stradbroke and Manor Park, running straight along Harborough Avenue (missing Manor Park shops loop) and then running straight along Castlebeck Avenue, and Hastilar Road South due to problems around Spinkhill Avenue and Richmond Hall estate.

35 - Due to road conditions, buses are not serving Fox Hill & Grenoside estates; buses are operating direct via Halifax Road.

36 - Now normal between City & Meadowhall. Diverted to serve Droppingwell Road and Farm View Road to avoid West Hill.

38 - Normal route, but missing Longley Hall Road.

41 - Normal route to Manor Top only - terminating at Manor Top.

51 - Normal route between Gleadless Townend and Ranmoor. Not serving Charnock, Crosspool or Lodge Moor.

52a - Now running Woodhouse to Broomhill only.

56 - Running only City to Hemsworth via Blackstock Road. Not serving Wybourn, Gleadless Valley or Herdings loop.

72 - Reports of icy conditions around Airport Business Park; remain on normal route with monitoring. Not serving Waverley new estate (planned roadworks).

74 - Not serving Waverley new estate (planned roadworks)

75/76 - Using Sicey Avenue, Nethershire Lane; not serving Gregg House Road in Shiregreen. Both services using Chesterfield Road and Abbey Lane and not using Woodseats Road. Buses on service 76 are using Greenhill Avenue and Greenhill Main Road to avoid the top end of Bocking Lane.

81/82 - Operating Ecclesall to Malin Bridge only.

83 - Operating Ecclesfield to Ecclesall, Knowle Lane. Not serving Greystones or Bents Green. Not serving Firshill Crescent.

85 - Due to road conditions, buses are not serving Fox Hill & Grenoside estates; buses are operating direct via Halifax Road.

95 - Only operating City to Brook Hill Island. Not serving Crookesmoor or Walkley.

97 - Normal from Totley to City. Buses from City to Hillsborough are not serving the Grimesthorpe area and are using Burngreave Road direct. Buses are not using Longley Hall Road.

98/798 - Buses are not serving Totley Brook - using 97 terminus at Totley. Buses from City to Hillsborough are not serving the Grimesthorpe area and are using Burngreave Road direct. Buses are not using Longley Hall Road. Between Southey Green and Hillsborough, service 98 is using Moonshine Lane and Herries Road.

120 - Due to conditions in Fulwood, buses are terminating at Ranmoor.

137 - Diverted to serve Droppingwell Road and Farm View Road to avoid West Hill.

181 - Operating only Ecclesall to University / City Centre.

271/272 - Now normal. Buses will not be using Bamford turning circle at Sickleholme and will remain on main (A6187) road.

X1 - Now normal.