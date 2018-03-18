SNOW UPDATE: Farmers join gritting teams in efforts to clear Sheffield's roads

A team of community-minded farmers helped gritting teams in Sheffield clear the city's roads after the Mini Beast from the East caused significant disruption.

Contractor Amey, who are in charge of gritting Sheffield's roads as part of a £2.2 billion highways improvement contract, said around seven tractors joined its fleet of 20 gritters on Saturday night.

Alistair Duncan, Amey spokesman said: "We had all of our gritters out from 6pm until 6am on Saturday night. Around 20 were out through the night, all with snow ploughs on to clear heavy snow and seven tractors worked with us to move the snow.

"All primary routes are running and we are currently working on secondary routes this afternoon. There are some abandoned cars on these roads making it difficult but we hope to clear secondary routes this afternoon."

Mr Duncan added gritters would be out gritting through the evening from 6.30pm and overnight.

He added: "We are not expecting any further significant snowfall, the forecast is just predicting a light dusting so our gritters will be gritting the network this evening and through the night."