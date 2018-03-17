SNOW UPDATE: Disruption to bus services in South Yorkshire

Have your say

The snow and blizzard-like conditions are starting to disrupt bus services in South Yorkshire.

Service 35 running via Halifax Road, in Sheffield in both directions not serving Fox Hill estate.

Service 136 service is operating on the 1a service route between Chapeltown and High Green, in Sheffield.

READ MORE: SNOW ALERT: Updated hour-by forecast for Sheffield

Service 2 Sheffield to Barnsley missing Worsbrough village in both directions

Service 66 is unable to service Jump and Elsecar.

Service 67 service is unable to serve Wilson Street, Copeland Street and Newsome Avenue, in Wombwell.

READ MORE: BLIZZARD ALERT: Snow warning for Sheffield upgraded to second highest level

Service 23a from Barnsley at 5.25pm will not be operate tonight due to road conditions along part of the route.

Service 222 not serving Pearson Crescent in Wombwell

There could be more misery in store for passengers tomorrow.

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for snow until 9am tomorrow.

READ MORE: Car crashes into telegraph pole on snowy South Yorkshire road