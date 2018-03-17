SNOW UPDATE: Disruption to bus services and Supertram in South Yorkshire

The snow and blizzard-like conditions are disrupting bus services in South Yorkshire.
FIRST Sheffield has suspended all its services..
Supertram Purple Route not serving Herdings.
8/8a Rotherham - Upper Haigh Circular
Suspended due to multiple vehicles being stuck
9 Rotherham - Kilnhurst Rd Circular
Suspended due to multiple vehicles being stuck
22X Barnsley - Rotherham
Suspended due to multiple vehicles being stuck
READ MORE: BLIZZARD ALERT: Snow warning for Sheffield upgraded to second highest level
70 White Rose Way - Lakeside Village - Frenchgate
Suspended due to multiple vehicles being stuck
208 Rotherham - Mexborough - Goldthorpe - Grimethorpe XPO
Suspended due to multiple vehicles being stuck
217 Rotherham - Mexborough - Goldthorpe
Suspended due to multiple vehicles being stuck
218 Barnsley - Mexborough/Rotherham
Suspended due to multiple vehicles being stuck
220 Cortonwood -Wath - Doncaster
Suspended due to multiple vehicles being stuck
221 Rotherham - Doncaster
Suspended due to multiple vehicles being stuck
222 Barnsley - Cortonwood
Suspended due to multiple vehicles being stuck
226 Barnsley - Wath - Thurnscoe
Suspended due to multiple vehicles being stuck
737 Sheffield - Doncaster Sheffield Airport
Suspended due to multiple vehicles being stuck
First Doncaster currently normal.
Stagecoach services
Sheffield
Service 1 - Terminating at Chapeltown and Norton Water Tower
Service 2 - Missing Worsbrough Village
SL1/1a - No service - all buses stuck
Service 25 - Terminating at Old Mother Redcap, Bradway - not serving Wollaton Road & Longford road. Not serving Chadwick road, using Nodder road
Service 31/31b - Terminating at Hillsborough, main roads only
Service 52 - Not serving Heavygate avenue, using Heavygate road in both directions
Service 57 - Main roads only
Service 83a - Terminating at Hunters Bar
Service 86 - Not serving Bevan way, Wilcox rd and Foxhill Cresent we are using Halifax rd in both directions
Service 88 - Terminating at Hunters Bar
Service 201 - No service, all buses stuck
READ MORE: SNOW ALERT: Updated hour-by forecast for Sheffield
Rotherham
All services suspended
(8/8a, 9, 22x, 70, 208, 217, 218, 220, 221, 222, 226, 737)
Barnsley
Service 2 - Missing Worsbrough Village
Service 66 - Not serving Jump and Elsecar
Service 67 - Not serving Wilson street, Copeland Street and Newsome Ave
READ MORE: Car crashes into telegraph pole on snowy South Yorkshire road
Chesterfield
Service 10 - Left at end of Coniston Rd then back up to co-op
Service 43 and 44- Main Road Only
Service 50, 50a and 50b - Main Road Only
Service 51- Via Wingfield Rd Tupton
Service 54 - Not serving Alma Estate
Service 74 - Not serving Inkersall Estate
Service 82 and 82a - Main road only.Terminating at Bolsover
Service 83 - Main Road Only
Service 90 - Not serving Brimmington or Duckmanton
Service 91 - Terminating at park
Service X17 GOLD - Service suspended
There could be more misery in store for passengers tomorrow.
The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for snow until 9am tomorrow.