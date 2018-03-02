SNOW UPDATE: Delays of up to 45 minutes on trains between Sheffield and Stockport

There are major delays to train services between Sheffield and Stockport this evening, due to snow and ice along the route.

Passengers making the journey have been warned they face delays of up to 45 minutes, with disruption expected to continue throughout the evening.

Travel South Yorkshire said: "Due to a speed restriction because of snow and ice between Sheffield and Stockport, trains have to run at reduced speed on all lines.

"Train services running through these stations may be delayed by up to 45 minutes. Disruption is expected until the end of the day."

It is not the only train route affected, with major delays and cancellations on many other lines, including the Sheffield to London route.