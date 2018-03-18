SNOW UPDATE: Bus services in Sheffield remain suspended

The majority of bus services in Sheffield remain suspended following heavy snowfall overnight.
Sheffield and Rotherham
First
1 - SUSPENDED
1a - Terminating Olive Grove via Queens Road. Terminating Chapeltown via Barnsley Road (not Firth Park).
3/3A - SUSPENDED
8/8a - Diverted via 120 route City / Peaks. Terminating Chaucer Asda.
10 - SUSPENDED
13 - SUSPENDED
18 - Diverted via Chesterfield Road & Bochum Parkway only to Lightwood roundabout.
18A - Diverted via Bochum Parkway only.
19 - SUSPENDED
20 - SUSPENDED
22A/22C - SUSPENDED
23 - SUSPENDED
24 - Terminating City. Not using Lowedges bus gate.
27 - SUSPENDED
28 - SUSPENDED
29/29A - SUSPENDED
34 - SUSPENDED
35 - SUSPENDED
36 - SUSPENDED
37 - SUSPENDED
38 - SUSPENDED
38A - SUSPENDED
41 - SUSPENDED
51/51A - SUSPENDED
52A - Diverted via Retfords Road, Furnace Lane & Station Road. Terminating Broomhill from Uni via Clarkson Street, Glossop Road & Newbold Lane.
56 - SUSPENDED
66 - SUSPENDED
72 - SUSPENDED
73/73A - SUSPENDED
74/74A - SUSPENDED
75 - Not serving Shiregreen - terminating city. From City diverted via Chesterfield Road, Bochum Parkway, & Dyche Lane Only.
76 - Not serving Shiregreen - terminating City. From City diverted via Chesterfield Road & Greenhill Parkway.
81/82 - Terminating Hunters Bar. Terminating Malin Bridge
83/83B - SUSPENDED
85 - SUSPENDED
95 - SUSPENDED
97/98 - SUSPENDED
106 - SUSPENDED
111/112 - SUSPENDED
114 - SUSPENDED
115 - SUSPENDED
120 - Diverted via Sheffield Road (not Birley Spa Lane). Terminating Hallamshire Hospital.
136 - SUSPENDED
137 - SUSPENDED
138 - SUSPENDED
139/140 - SUSPENDED
141/142 - SUSPENDED
271/272 - SUSPENDED
X1 - Terminating Bramley
X3 - SUSPENDED
X5/X55/216 - SUSPENDED
X54 - SUSPENDED
Stagecoach
All running as normal unless listed below:
ALL SERVICES INVOLVING CHESTERFIELD ROUTES ARE SUSPENDED
1 - Teminating at Chapeltown and running up Chesterfield road to Batemoor
2 - Missing Worsbrough Village
7 - Terminating at Asda Parsons Cross
25 - Main roads only to Woodseats
31/31b - Ternimating Malin Bridge
52 - Badger suspended, using Station Road both ways
57 - Manchester Road at Stocksbridge terminating at Unsliven Bridge
83 - Terminating Hunters Bar/not serving Adlington Rd
86 - Not serving Bevan Way we are not serving Wilcox rd and Foxhill Cresent we are using Halifax rd in both directions termininte Archer Road
88 - Terminate Hunters Bar/ Barnsley Rd to Stubbing Rd now serving Firth Park
120 - main roads only and terminating at the Hallamshire
SL1/1a - Serving Barnsley Road only
TM Travel - ALL SERVICES SUSPENDED
Supertram
Yellow running normal route. Blue now running through to Malin Bridge. Purple suspended due to deep snow at Herdings Park
Barnsley
Stagecoach
1 - Not serving Kingsway-Broadway-New Road or Coniston Ave
6 - Terminating at Medical Centre-Not serving Cyprees Road or Bank End
8/8A/9 - No Service
21a - Not serving Gilroyd-Silkstone Common-Oxspring-Springvale-Claret Street-Cubley-Millhouse Green / Terminating at Penistone Church
22X - Running Main Roads only
27 - Not serving Brierley Park-Nancy Crescent-Morrison Rd
59/59a - Not serving Cross Lane-Midland Road
66/N66 - Not serving Jump-Elscar
67C - Not serving Mount Vernon-Worsbrough Dale Cross- Worsbrough Village- Hemmingfield
70 - No Service
95 - Back to normal route
208 - No Service
217 - No Service
218 - No Service
219/a - Back to normal route
220 - 11:30 Service from Cortonwood will run main rds only
221 - 09:59 From Roth interchange will run
222 - 10:15 Service from cortonwood running missing out Aldham house
226 - No service
Doncaster
Services running, apart from the following:
First
10 - Suspended
15A - Main road only
50/50A/50B - Using main roads only. Unable to turn right at Memorial. Left to Hawthorne Ave turning circle to operate to Mill Lane
54 - Terminating early. operating directly via York Road not going round estate to the oval using mMin Rd only
58 - Operating via Bawtry Road, right onto Stoops Lane
64/64A - Terminating at Bentley.
66 - diverting via Thorne Road To Shaftsbury upto the roundabout and returning same
81/82 - diverting via Thorne Road
84 - diverting via Thorne Road
205 - Missing Harwarth out Due to weather conditions
X78 - Using main roads only not going through Conisbrough South Street closed operating via main road. Maple Grove closed operating via Old Road. Twelve o-clock Court Petrol Station as City Centre is very icy.