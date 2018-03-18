SNOW UPDATE: Bus services in Sheffield remain suspended

Have your say

The majority of bus services in Sheffield remain suspended following heavy snowfall overnight.

Sheffield and Rotherham

First

1 - SUSPENDED

1a - Terminating Olive Grove via Queens Road. Terminating Chapeltown via Barnsley Road (not Firth Park).

3/3A - SUSPENDED

8/8a - Diverted via 120 route City / Peaks. Terminating Chaucer Asda.

10 - SUSPENDED

13 - SUSPENDED

18 - Diverted via Chesterfield Road & Bochum Parkway only to Lightwood roundabout.

18A - Diverted via Bochum Parkway only.

19 - SUSPENDED

20 - SUSPENDED

22A/22C - SUSPENDED

23 - SUSPENDED

24 - Terminating City. Not using Lowedges bus gate.

27 - SUSPENDED

28 - SUSPENDED

29/29A - SUSPENDED

34 - SUSPENDED

35 - SUSPENDED

36 - SUSPENDED

37 - SUSPENDED

38 - SUSPENDED

38A - SUSPENDED

41 - SUSPENDED

51/51A - SUSPENDED

52A - Diverted via Retfords Road, Furnace Lane & Station Road. Terminating Broomhill from Uni via Clarkson Street, Glossop Road & Newbold Lane.

56 - SUSPENDED

66 - SUSPENDED

72 - SUSPENDED

73/73A - SUSPENDED

74/74A - SUSPENDED

75 - Not serving Shiregreen - terminating city. From City diverted via Chesterfield Road, Bochum Parkway, & Dyche Lane Only.

76 - Not serving Shiregreen - terminating City. From City diverted via Chesterfield Road & Greenhill Parkway.

81/82 - Terminating Hunters Bar. Terminating Malin Bridge

83/83B - SUSPENDED

85 - SUSPENDED

95 - SUSPENDED

97/98 - SUSPENDED

106 - SUSPENDED

111/112 - SUSPENDED

114 - SUSPENDED

115 - SUSPENDED

120 - Diverted via Sheffield Road (not Birley Spa Lane). Terminating Hallamshire Hospital.

136 - SUSPENDED

137 - SUSPENDED

138 - SUSPENDED

139/140 - SUSPENDED

141/142 - SUSPENDED

271/272 - SUSPENDED

X1 - Terminating Bramley

X3 - SUSPENDED

X5/X55/216 - SUSPENDED

X54 - SUSPENDED

Stagecoach

All running as normal unless listed below:

ALL SERVICES INVOLVING CHESTERFIELD ROUTES ARE SUSPENDED

1 - Teminating at Chapeltown and running up Chesterfield road to Batemoor

2 - Missing Worsbrough Village

7 - Terminating at Asda Parsons Cross

25 - Main roads only to Woodseats

31/31b - Ternimating Malin Bridge

52 - Badger suspended, using Station Road both ways

57 - Manchester Road at Stocksbridge terminating at Unsliven Bridge

83 - Terminating Hunters Bar/not serving Adlington Rd

86 - Not serving Bevan Way we are not serving Wilcox rd and Foxhill Cresent we are using Halifax rd in both directions termininte Archer Road

88 - Terminate Hunters Bar/ Barnsley Rd to Stubbing Rd now serving Firth Park

120 - main roads only and terminating at the Hallamshire

SL1/1a - Serving Barnsley Road only

TM Travel - ALL SERVICES SUSPENDED

Supertram

Yellow running normal route. Blue now running through to Malin Bridge. Purple suspended due to deep snow at Herdings Park

Barnsley

Stagecoach

1 - Not serving Kingsway-Broadway-New Road or Coniston Ave

6 - Terminating at Medical Centre-Not serving Cyprees Road or Bank End

8/8A/9 - No Service

21a - Not serving Gilroyd-Silkstone Common-Oxspring-Springvale-Claret Street-Cubley-Millhouse Green / Terminating at Penistone Church

22X - Running Main Roads only

27 - Not serving Brierley Park-Nancy Crescent-Morrison Rd

59/59a - Not serving Cross Lane-Midland Road

66/N66 - Not serving Jump-Elscar

67C - Not serving Mount Vernon-Worsbrough Dale Cross- Worsbrough Village- Hemmingfield

70 - No Service

95 - Back to normal route

208 - No Service

217 - No Service

218 - No Service

219/a - Back to normal route

220 - 11:30 Service from Cortonwood will run main rds only

221 - 09:59 From Roth interchange will run

222 - 10:15 Service from cortonwood running missing out Aldham house

226 - No service

Doncaster

Services running, apart from the following:

First

10 - Suspended

15A - Main road only

50/50A/50B - Using main roads only. Unable to turn right at Memorial. Left to Hawthorne Ave turning circle to operate to Mill Lane

54 - Terminating early. operating directly via York Road not going round estate to the oval using mMin Rd only

58 - Operating via Bawtry Road, right onto Stoops Lane

64/64A - Terminating at Bentley.

66 - diverting via Thorne Road To Shaftsbury upto the roundabout and returning same

81/82 - diverting via Thorne Road

84 - diverting via Thorne Road

205 - Missing Harwarth out Due to weather conditions

X78 - Using main roads only not going through Conisbrough South Street closed operating via main road. Maple Grove closed operating via Old Road. Twelve o-clock Court Petrol Station as City Centre is very icy.