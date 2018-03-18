SNOW UPDATE: Bus services cancelled in Sheffield

Have your say

Bus services have been cancelled in Sheffield this morning because of the snow.

Sheffield and Rotherham

Supertram - Yellow running normal route.

Due to points problems at Hillsborough, Blue running Halfway <> Middlewood.

Due to points problems at Gleadless, Purple suspended.

All services subject to alteration, delay or cancellation at short notice.

First - CURRENTLY ALL SERVICES SUSPENDED

Stagecoach

1 - Teminating at Chapeltown and running up Chesterfield road to Batemoor

2 - Missing Worsbrough Village

31/31b - Ternimating Malin Bridge

57 - Manchester road at Stocksbridge terminating at Unsliven Bridge

83 - Terminating Hunters Bar/not serving Adlington Rd

86 - Not serving Bevan Way we are not serving Wilcox rd and Foxhill Cresent we are using Halifax rd in both directions termininte archer road

88 - Terminate Hunters Bar serving Barnsley rd only

SL1/1a - Serving Barnsley Road only

Barnsley

Stagecoach - Currently running skeleton services to test routes for viability.

Doncaster

Services running, apart from the following:

First

10 - Suspended

15A - Main road only

50/50A/50B - Using main roads only. Unable to turn right at Memorial. Left to Hawthorne Ave turning circle to operate to Mill Lane

54 - Terminating early. operating directly via York Road not going round estate to the oval using mMin Rd only

58 - Operating via Bawtry Road, right onto Stoops Lane

64 - Terminating at Bentley.

66 - diverting via Thorne Road To Shaftsbury upto the roundabout and returning same

81/82 - diverting via Thorne Road

84 - diverting via Thorne Road

205 - Missing Harwarth out Due to weather conditions

X1 - Suspended

X78 - Using main ropads only not going through Conisbrough South Street closed operating via main road. Maple Grove closed operating via Old Road.