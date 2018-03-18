SNOW UPDATE: Bus services cancelled in Sheffield

Bus services have been cancelled in Sheffield this morning because of the snow.
Sheffield and Rotherham
Supertram - Yellow running normal route.
Due to points problems at Hillsborough, Blue running Halfway <> Middlewood.
Due to points problems at Gleadless, Purple suspended.
All services subject to alteration, delay or cancellation at short notice.
First - CURRENTLY ALL SERVICES SUSPENDED
READ MORE: Police warn motorist to travel only if necessary on 'horrendous' South Yorkshire roads
Stagecoach
1 - Teminating at Chapeltown and running up Chesterfield road to Batemoor
2 - Missing Worsbrough Village
31/31b - Ternimating Malin Bridge
57 - Manchester road at Stocksbridge terminating at Unsliven Bridge
83 - Terminating Hunters Bar/not serving Adlington Rd
86 - Not serving Bevan Way we are not serving Wilcox rd and Foxhill Cresent we are using Halifax rd in both directions termininte archer road
88 - Terminate Hunters Bar serving Barnsley rd only
SL1/1a - Serving Barnsley Road only
Barnsley
Stagecoach - Currently running skeleton services to test routes for viability.
Doncaster
Services running, apart from the following:
READ MORE: SNOW UPDATE: Snow plough on M1 in South Yorkshire
First
10 - Suspended
15A - Main road only
50/50A/50B - Using main roads only. Unable to turn right at Memorial. Left to Hawthorne Ave turning circle to operate to Mill Lane
54 - Terminating early. operating directly via York Road not going round estate to the oval using mMin Rd only
58 - Operating via Bawtry Road, right onto Stoops Lane
64 - Terminating at Bentley.
66 - diverting via Thorne Road To Shaftsbury upto the roundabout and returning same
81/82 - diverting via Thorne Road
84 - diverting via Thorne Road
READ MORE SNOW UPDATE: Hour by hour forecast for Sunday
205 - Missing Harwarth out Due to weather conditions
X1 - Suspended
X78 - Using main ropads only not going through Conisbrough South Street closed operating via main road. Maple Grove closed operating via Old Road.