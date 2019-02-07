Snow settles on Woodhead Pass

A warning has been issued to motorists that snow has started to settle on the Woodhead Pass this morning.

Highways England officers have been patrolling the A628 trans-pennine route to check whether it should remain open.

Gritters are treating the road but snow is settling.

The Snake Pass is currently closed due to the snow.