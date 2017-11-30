SNOW: First snow of the winter falls in Sheffield

Have your say

The first flakes of snow this winter fell on the city this evening but the white stuff failed to settle.

Gritters were out in force across the county preparing the roads for the cold snap as the city got a dusting of snow.

The first flakes began to fall at around 5.30pm as residents made their way home from work.

Star readers said it was snowing in Stocksbridge, Coal Aston and Stannington at 9pm with heavy flakes coming down in some places.

The Met Office issued a weather warning earlier today covering a 23 hour period from 11am until 10am tomorrow.

Heavy snow has already blanketed much of Yorkshire's east coast and the wintry showers are expected to make their way further inland tonight.

Icy patches are also expected to form on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths or where showers cause wash off on treated roads, particularly during tonight and Friday morning.

Motorists are advised to take extra care and adapt their driving to the road conditions.

Earlier this week snow fell on the Snake Pass between Sheffield and Manchester causing it to be shut.