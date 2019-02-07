Snow has fallen in some parts of Sheffield this morning, but it may not last for long.

Residents have reported snow falling in some areas of Sheffield including Crosspool.

People walking in the snow on City Road in 2018

A so-called ‘Arctic cyclone’ is bringing lower temperatures with forecasters predicting that the celsius could drop below zero.

Yesterday, the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for wind across most of England with gusts of 70mph expected in some places.

However, it doesn’t seem like the snow will last for too much longer.

Sheffield Weather tweeted this morning that the forecast would be cloudy with sleet or even snow but then drier with outbreaks of sun later in the day.

The Met Office has predicted heavy rain until 11am and then dry from 3pm, with temperatures peaking at 7C.

They have also put a warning for wind in place, advising the public there could be travel delays and possible short term power losses.

Overnight winds reached 79mph on the Isle of Wight, and 67mph on the Isles of Scilly off the coast of Cornwall.

The warning covers Wales and southern and central parts of England.

Meteorologist Mark Wilson advised motorists to take care.

He said: "Be mindful that there could be some tricky conditions on the roads, for example there will be strong winds that could affect transport, like high-sided vehicles crossing bridges, so there could be delays."

While winds will ease off into breezy weather mid-morning, leaving sunshine and showers, gusts are due to pick up again by midday on Friday, with a warning from then covering most of the UK and remaining in place until Saturday evening.