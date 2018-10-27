SNOW falls in Sheffield as first flurries of winter hit city

It’s SNOWING in Sheffield.

Residents have this morning reporting flakes of the white stuff falling in a number of areas including Lodge Moor and Stannington.

On Twitter, Tony Carroll said: “I don't want to alarm any of you valley dwellers, but it's been snowing on and off up at Lodge Moor for the last hour.”

And the Sheffield Honey Company said: “It’s literally SNOWING here at the farm, can’t remember the last time we had October snow.”

The weather forecast for today was for a cold, windy start.

After that it should be cloudy with some bright spells, but also a few showers, some wintry ones on higher ground.

It should be sunnier this afternoon, however, with highs of up to 7°C.

Last year, the city suffered one of its worst winters ever, with the snow storms dubbed the beast from the east causing chaos on multiple occasions.