Snow continues to cause chaos on the roads in South Yorkshire and further afield

Snow is continuing to cause problems for motorists and bus passengers in South Yorkshire and north Derbyshire this morning.

Stagecoach said its buses are only operating on main roads in Chesterfield today because estate roads in the town 'are still dangerous on all routes'.

The A628 Woodhead Pass is closed in both directions between Tintwistle and Flouch and motorists are being advised not to use the M62 to get across the Pennines because of the condition of the road.

Motorists spent hours trapped in their vehicles there last night due to the snow.

Sheffield Council has this morning urged motorists to think about where they are parking their vehicles to allow gritters to get past to

A spokesman said: "Make sure our gritters can get around – if we can’t get passed parked cars, we can’t treat the road. Thanks in advance."