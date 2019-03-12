Storm Gareth is currently sweeping across the UK and heavy snow making driving conditions hazardous across transpennine routes.

Motorists are taking to social media that a number of heavy good vehicles have become stuck on higher parts of the Snake Pass due to the snow.

The road is currently still open but cars are being forced to turn road because the route is blocked by the stranded vehicles.

A Met Office yellow warning of wind is in force for much of the UK for today and tomorrow with Storm Gareth expected to cause damage and travel disruption.