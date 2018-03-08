Snow causes problems on South Yorkshire's roads

Snow is causing problems on some South Yorkshire roads this morning as more wintry showers hit the region.

A Met Office weather warning for snow was issued yesterday and its effects are being felt by some this morning.

Highways England said snow is starting to settle on the M1 between Junction 36 for Tankersley 38 for Haigh.

A spokesman said: "We are seeing covering of the outside lane in some areas. Please drive with care this morning."

Hole House Lane in Stocksbridge has been closed due to the snow and bus company Stagecoach said its service 222 stopped using Pearson Crescent in Darfield, Barnsley, earlier due to heavy snow and icy conditions.

Buses are now operating along that route as normal but a number of others are now reported to be affected by the snow.

The number 2 service will not be serving Worsbrough village, it's 57 will only serve Manchester Road, missing out Worrall and its SL1/1A services will also only serve Manchester Road.

The 82/82a in Chesterfield will not serve Scarcliffe.

Its X18 service is not serving Taddington or Buxton due to snow on the roads.

A weather front from Siberia, dubbed the Beast from the East, wreaked havoc across South Yorkshire last week when heavy snow settled and temperatures plummeted.