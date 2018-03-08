Snow and collisions cause problems for South Yorkshire motorists

Emergency services are dealing with a number of collisions on South Yorkshire roads this morning.

With some roads affected by snow, particularly on higher ground - with areas including Stocksbridge and Barnsley hit the worst - some bus services are delayed, diverted or suspended.

But a number of collisions are also adding to the problems on the roads, with much of Barnsley said to be gridlocked because of the road conditions and a collision close to the town centre.

A collision on the A61 near High Green, Sheffield is causing traffic to queue all the way back to Grenoside, and in Wath, Rotherham, a two vehicle collision has led to the closure of Doncaster Road.

Earlier today, Highways England warned of snow settling on the M1 in South Yorkshire but in neighbouring West Yorkshire the conditions are worse and a number of vehicles are stranded

on the M1 and M62 around junction 42 at Lofthouse.