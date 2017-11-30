SNOW ALERT: Weather warning for Sheffield for this afternoon and tonight

Have your say

This is the scene in Scarborough this morning as heavy snow falls across party of the county - and the white stuff is set to head our way

The Met Office has this morning an Yellow Warning for snow which covers Sheffield.

The weather warning covers a 23 hour period from 11am until 10am tomorrow.

Heavy snow has already blanketed much of the east coast and these intense wintry showers are expected to make their way further inland as we go into this afternoon and tonight.

Two inches of snow is expected in many places, even at lower levels.