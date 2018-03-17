SNOW ALERT: Updated hour-by forecast for Sheffield

Have your say

Disruptive snowfall could affects parts of Sheffield through Saturday and overnight, forecasters have warned.

An amber 'be alert' warning for snow is valid from 4pm this afternoon until 9am on Sunday.

Here is the latest Met Office hour-by-hour forecast for Sheffield for Saturday and Sunday

Saturday

2pm - 80 per cent chance of heavy snow

3pm - 50 per cent chance of light snow

4pm - 90 per cent chance of heavy snow

5pm - 50 per cent chance of light snow

6pm - 60 per cent chance of light snow

7pm - 70 per cent chance of light snow

8pm - 70 per cent chance of light snow

9pm - 90 per cent chance of heavy snow

10pm - 60 per cent chance of light snow

11pm - 90 per cent chance of heavy snow

Sunday

Midnight - 90 per cent chance of heavy snow

1am - 90 per cent chance of heavy snow

2am - 90 per cent chance of heavy snow

3am - 70 per cent chance of light snow

4am - 60 per cent chance of light snow

5am - 60 per cent chance of light snow

6am - cloudy

7am - cloudy

8am - cloudy

9am - cloudy

10am - cloudy

11am - cloudy

Noon - cloudy

1pm - cloudy

2pm - cloudy

3pm - cloudy

4pm - cloudy

5pm - cloudy

6pm - cloudy

7pm - cloudy

8pm - cloudy

9pm - cloudy

10pm - cloudy

11pm - cloudy