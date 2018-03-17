SNOW ALERT: Updated hour-by forecast for Sheffield

Disruptive snowfall could affects parts of Sheffield through Saturday and overnight, forecasters have warned.
An amber 'be alert' warning for snow is valid from 4pm this afternoon until 9am on Sunday.
Here is the latest Met Office hour-by-hour forecast for Sheffield for Saturday and Sunday
Saturday
2pm - 80 per cent chance of heavy snow
3pm - 50 per cent chance of light snow
4pm - 90 per cent chance of heavy snow
5pm - 50 per cent chance of light snow
6pm - 60 per cent chance of light snow
7pm - 70 per cent chance of light snow
8pm - 70 per cent chance of light snow
9pm - 90 per cent chance of heavy snow
10pm - 60 per cent chance of light snow
11pm - 90 per cent chance of heavy snow
Sunday
Midnight - 90 per cent chance of heavy snow
1am - 90 per cent chance of heavy snow
2am - 90 per cent chance of heavy snow
3am - 70 per cent chance of light snow
4am - 60 per cent chance of light snow
5am - 60 per cent chance of light snow
6am - cloudy
7am - cloudy
8am - cloudy
9am - cloudy
10am - cloudy
11am - cloudy
Noon - cloudy
1pm - cloudy
2pm - cloudy
3pm - cloudy
4pm - cloudy
5pm - cloudy
6pm - cloudy
7pm - cloudy
8pm - cloudy
9pm - cloudy
10pm - cloudy
11pm - cloudy