Newfield Secondary School in Sheffield has announced that it will open later today because of the snow overnight.

Teachers and staff are hoping to open the Norton-based school from 10am but said they will monitor the situation.

Warminster Road, Norton

Roads around the school are white this morning after heavy snow overnight.

Penistone Grammar School in Barnsley will also open later, with lessons now due to start at 9.45am.

All students are asked to go straight to their period two lesson.

