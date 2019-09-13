Snooker legend Jimmy White to open revamped Doncaster car dealership
Snooker icon Jimmy White will swap cues for cars next week when he opens a revamped Doncaster car dealership.
The Whirlwind will breeze into town to open the Hyundai showroom which has been given a huge makeover.
Fans will be able to meet one of snooker’s most popular players when he drops in next Tuesday afternoon.
He will be at the dealership between 3pm and 3.45pm, signing autographs and chatting with fans.
Guests are being encouraged to pick up their complementary ticket to the official opening during the event opening weekend which takes place from today until Sunday.
Read Motor Group MD Mike Read said: “We’re incredibly proud and excited to be relaunching the Doncaster dealership which we acquired from another family run business in April 2018.
“We’ve invested a significant sum into the complete renovation of the site, which over the years had begun to look a little tired.”