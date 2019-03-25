Snooker academy used by some of game’s brightest talents moving to new Sheffield home

A snooker academy used by some of the game’s brightest talents is moving to a new home in Sheffield.

Victoria’s Snooker Academy represents a number of top 100 players, including Yan Bingtao, Lyu Haotian and Shou Yuelong, all of whom are ranked among the world’s 50 best cue men.

Yan Bingtao is one of the players who uses Victoria's Snooker Academy (pic: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

It opened in 2016 at rented premises on Vicar Lane, in Sheffield city centre, a stone’s throw from the Crucible, which has hosted the World Snooker Championship since 1977.

As the sport’s biggest tournament approaches, the academy, which also manages the players on its books, is moving to new premises on Scotland Street, just up the road from the West Bar roundabout.

The Metis Building on the corner of Scotland Street, in Sheffield city centre (pic: Google)

Its owner Huaquin Shi has applied successfully to change the use of a former office unit on the ground and first floors of the multi-storey Metis Building, clearing the way for it to purchase the unit and make the move.

The application states that the academy will be available for use by six to 10 professional players, for whom the company organises everything from event entry to travel bookings, and will not be open to members of the public.

It says all the players live within walking distance of the new site, though they are often away competing at events around the world.

The academy is just a few doors along from the old Sleep Hotel on Scotland Street, where the owners of the Rutland Arms hope to open their new pub The Crow Inn shortly.