A sniffer dog found a hidden stash of illegal drugs during an early morning raid on a Sheffield estate.

Earlier today, officers from the Manor and Arbourthorne neighbourhood policing team executed a warrant on the Wybourn estate.

Police said the occupants of the house made the search 'a little more interesting' by hiding their stash before police arrived.

However, thanks to one of their ever-alert police dogs, the drugs were sniffed out in the end.