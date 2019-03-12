Snake Pass reopens as Storm Gareth and heavy snow leads to hazardous conditions

One of the main transpennine routes has reopened after heavy snow led to hazardous driving conditions.

The A57 Snake Pass has reopened as Storm Gareth sweeps its way across the UK and motorists reported that a number of heavy good vehicles became stuck on the higher parts of the route.

Snow on the A57 Snake Pass this morning. Picture: @itsnoel

The A628 Woodhead Pass also remains open.

A Met Office yellow warning of wind is in force for much of the UK for today and tomorrow with Storm Gareth expected to cause damage and travel disruption.