Snake Pass partially closed due to fallen tree 

The Snake Pass is partially closed this morning due to a fallen tree.
High winds have caused the tree to block the road near the Snake Pass Inn.
Reports from the scene suggested at 7.30am this morning that cars can get past but vans and high-sided vehicles will need to turn back at present.
