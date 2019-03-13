Snake Pass partially closed due to fallen tree 

Have your say

The Snake Pass is partially closed this morning due to a fallen tree.

High winds have caused the tree to block the road near the Snake Pass Inn.

Snake Pass. Picture: Google

Reports from the scene suggested at 7.30am this morning that cars can get past but vans and high-sided vehicles will need to turn back at present.

