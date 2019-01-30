Snake Pass closed due to snow 

The Snake Pass is closed this morning due to the snow.

Derbyshire County Council tweeted the road, which connects Sheffield to Manchester, is shut but they will be “working hard” to get the road reopened this morning.

They also issued a safety warning to drivers and said: “It is very icy out there so take extra care if you are travelling.”

