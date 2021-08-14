Snake Pass closed due to 'police incident'
The Snake Pass was been closed this afternoon due to a ‘police incident’.
Saturday, 14th August 2021, 5:59 pm
Derbyshire Police said the road had been closed at around 2pm but did not give details of what had happened to cause the closure. At 5pm, they announded it had re-opened.
They said in a statement at 2pm: “A57 Snake Pass closed between Hathersage and Glossop due to a police incident. Please find an alternative route.”
At 5pm they added: “A57 Snake Pass has now reopened following an incident earlier today. Thanks for your patience.”