A major road linking Sheffield and Manchester has been closed due to heavy snow and a jack-knifed lorry.

The A57 Snake Pass was closed this evening, with Derbyshire County Council urging drivers not to attempt to use the route.

A crash on the A628 Woodhead Pass between the two cities has also been blocked westbound, causing major delays this evening.

The snow and icy conditions are causing major disruption to buses in South Yorkshire, with many services terminating early or being diverted.