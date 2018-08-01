Smokers could be stopped from lighting up at bus and tram stops in Sheffield

Smokers in Sheffield could be stopped from lighting up at bus and tram stops, after the council confirmed it was looking at introducing smoke-free shelters across the city.

This comes as part of the council's Smoke-free Sheffield work, through which the local authority says it hopes to 'protect children from the effects of second hand smoke and make smoke-free the social norm'.

Greg Fell, Director of Public Health at Sheffield City Council said Sheffield City Council (SCC) is considering introducing smoke-free shelters, but is not yet at the stage to provide more detail on the plans because 'further development with partners and other services needs to take place'.

The council is also thought to be looking at introducing 'smoke-free school gates' and extending their smoke-free initiative to public family events where possible.

At the launch of Smoke-free Sheffield last month, Health Improvement Principal Sarah Hepworth said consultations would be needed before expanding the number of non-smoking areas in the city.

This means members of the public could be asked to give their views on smoke-free bus and tram shelters as well as smoke-free school gates and public family events.

“We have done some consultation of smoke-free peace gardens and people were in favour of that, but we will do further consultation for any public space. It’s never a ban, it’s a smoke free ask,” said Sarah.

SCC joins Nottingham City Council (NCC) in their smoke-free shelter plans.

NCC confirmed earlier this week that it was also looking to introduce smoke-free bus and tram shelters in a bid to 'protect children from the effects of smoke'.

Smoke-free Sheffield aims to create a smoke-free generation by 2025.

Commenting on the benefits of switching to e-cigarettes, Mr Fell said last month: "The standard advice is to stop smoking, stop now, stop for good, stop forever. Many people can’t stop because it’s an addictive thing so if you can’t stop, swap to e- cigarettes.”

There are no current plans to introduce bans on high streets, however similar options, adopted by councils in Barnsley and Bristol are being explored.

Mr Fell continued: “Enforceability is a very important thing. We’re not going to send police marching up and down the moor trying to take people’s cigarettes from them, if we head towards that we have to do it with the support of the people of Sheffield.”