Smithy column: Amir Khan, Kell Brook – and those awful traffic jams around Sheffield

It wouldn’t be the most appetizing thing Amir Khan has ever been served…

But we all get the point when former super-middleweight world champion Carl Froch says: “There is a guy here from Sheffield, Kell Brook, who can serve you your own a**e, knock you spark out and you don’t like it, you don’t fancy it.”

Sheffield fight fans have been saying it for years and straight-talking former super-middleweight world champion Froch confirmed at the weekend - “Khan is dodging Brook because he knows he will lose”.

Sometimes those big fights, the ones that fans want to see most, just don’t happen.

Sheffield’s Junior Witter never fought Ricky Hatton, Froch himself didn’t get to face Joe Calzaghe.

So it may be with Brook and Khan. “Khan has had a great career,” said Froch.

“But he doesn’t want to end his career on a loss to him. I don’t think he’d ever get over it and that’s why it’s not going to happen. Khan doesn’t fancy it. He has an over-inflated opinion of himself, he talks about money all the time and he thinks he’s an international superstar.”

That just about says it and it would make another great night at Bramall Lane.

Speaking of which…

Football fans who complained about traffic chaos on universities’ ‘moving in day’ on a Bramall Lane match-day may have a point.

First a declaration of interest, I work for Hallam University - but look at the numbers. There are 60,000-plus students in the city and 57,000 regular Wednesday and United watchers - some of whom are students of course.

This city and all our major cities have been transformed by the growth of university campuses, student accommodation and student spending.

Millions of British youngsters going through universities means billions spent in our cities - and proportionally Sheffield earns more than any other British city from international students - £226 million a year according to latest figures..

We may not agree with the principle of our kids mortgaging their futures to pay for university life and some yearn for the less cosmopolitan Sheffield of the 1970s.

But students help keep 21stcentury Sheffield going and they get an opportunity to improve their life chances.

If ‘moving-in day’ makes you a few minutes late for kick-off, be patient.

It might be your kids soon.