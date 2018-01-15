Smash hit Sheffield show to extend run in London's West End and tipped for Broadway

Have your say

A smash hit Sheffield show is to extend its run in London's West End due to box office demand - and is also being tipped for Broadway.

Sheffield-set musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie has extended its run at the Apollo Theatre in Shaftesbury Avenue until October 6.

The show stars John McCrea as a Sheffield schoolboy whose dream is to be able to wear a dress to his school prom.

The production, which also features Josie Walker, Tamsin Carroll and Lucie Shorthouse has proved an unlikely hit.

The new block of tickets — with dates from April — went on sale this morning.

Producer Nica Burns decided to extend because she felt the show, which started life at the Crucible Theatre last February, deserved to be shared with as many people as possible.

‘But there is no Sheridan Smith, no Michael Ball, no Amber Riley. No box-office star or Broadway accolades to sell tickets in advance. So, it’s a huge risk,’ she said.

