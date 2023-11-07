SMAC mums add sparkle to St Luke’s fundraising with £10,000 plus donation

Sheffield Mums Against Cancer have added a little extra sparkle to their St Luke’s Hospice fundraising with a donation of more than £10,000.

SMAC is the group headed by Ceri Rodgers and her friends that has, since it was launched in 2014, raised well over £125,000 for local cancer charities.

One of its most popular events is the annual SMAC Big Sparkly Fundraiser, which this year raised £10,435.50 for St Luke’s patient care.

And already the SMAC team are making plans for the next Ball, which will be held at Sheffield’s OEC on May 11 2024.

“We are delighted that, once again, the wonderful SMAC mums and their friends have been so generous in their support,” said St Luke’s community fundraiser Ellie Matthews.

“The Big Sparkly Fundraiser really is a great evening’s entertainment and one that makes a massive difference to the lives of all St Luke’s patients and their families.”