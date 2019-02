An exit slip road was closed on a South Yorkshire stretch of motorway late last night, after a vehicle was involved in a collision.

The one-vehicle collision took place at Junction 37 of the M1 near Dodworth, Barnsley at around 11pm.

Police and the ambulance services were called to scene.

Highways England said on Twitter the southbound exit slip road would remain closed while the emergency services dealt with the collision.

It was re-opened just after 12.30am this morning.