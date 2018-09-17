Slimming World makes big changes to syn list – and Muller Lights are no longer ‘free’ 

Slimming World has come under fire after announcing that Muller Light yoghurts are no longer syn-free.

The weight-loss brand has revealed a number of changes to its free list and syn list with a range of products affected.

Muller lights are just one of the foods affected by the change, meaning they now have a Syn value of 1.

The yogurts were previously ‘free’ on Slimming World plans, meaning you could eat as many as you like.

The news was reportedly shared on social media before the company confirmed the changes to dieters.

Muller Light yoghurts are fat-free, usually less than 99 calories, and had been an ever-present on the syn-free list.

Everyone who follows the Slimming World Extra Easy plan is allowed between 5-15 syns a day without jeopardising their weight loss.

The Free Foods then make up the bulk of your food when on Slimming World plan, working on the principle that they are low energy dense and highly satiating.

Followers are therefore allowed to eat as many free foods as they like.

However, following today’s announcement, followers have voiced their anger at the news with one writing: “Slimming World can jog on if they think I'm synning Muller lights!”

Muller Lights are not the only product added to the syn list, with spaghetti hoops in tomato sauce and instant mashed potatoes also taken off the free foods list.

Replying to customers on Twitter, Slimming World said: “Following feedback we’ve reviewed our guidance & while more plain fat-free yogurts have been added to our Free Food list, flavoured fat-free varieties now have a small Syn value since they have less filling power & are more likely to be eaten in larger quantities.

“As instant mash has less fibre and less filling power than mash made with fresh potatoes, and tinned pasta has less filling power than cooked dried pasta in a homemade sauce they will now have a small Syn value.”

Slimming World has allowances for ‘healthy extras’ every day and encourage ‘speed food’ to get the right amount of nutrients in members’ diets.

These speed foods include fruits and vegetables that are even lower in calories than regular Free Foods, but still have the filling power to ‘aid healthy weight loss even further’.

There are also a wide variety of dairy foods, pulses and grains, and meat replacement products that are classed as Free Foods.

A Slimming World spokesperson says: “Our Nutrition team routinely review our Food Optimising eating plan to ensure it’s up to date, in line with the latest guidance, and to take into account feedback from our 5,000 Consultants and 900,000 Slimming World members.

“As part of this process, we’ve been looking at how to give our vegan members more choice, and we’re delighted that a number of vegan foods, including canned jackfruit and plain and unsmoked seitan, can now be enjoyed freely by slimmers following our plan.

“In addition, a number of products – fat-free flavoured yogurts, tinned pasta shapes in tomato sauce and instant mashed potato – that were previously Free on our plan, meaning they could be eaten without weighing, counting or measuring, will now have a small Syn value (all food and drink that isn’t Free has a Syn value and members enjoy between five and 15 Syns daily).

“This is because some of these foods are often eaten in large amounts, as a ‘snack’ rather than being enjoyed as part of a meal, or because they’re less filling than alternatives, such as mashed potato made with fresh potatoes, or dried pasta with a home-made tomato sauce. As the new Syn values are still so low, members can easily still include them within their daily choices, if that's what they choose to do, and fat-free natural yogurts, dried pasta and potatoes will continue to be Free.”