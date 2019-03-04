Sky Sports viewers all make the same request as drum plays throughout Sheffield Derby 

The Sheffield Derby may be remembered more for what’s happened in the stands than what’s happened on the pitch so far.

Chances have been few and far between at Hillsborough with Sheffield Wednesday’s Sam Hutchinson boasting the best chance of the game.

Chris Wilder manager of Sheffield United stands alongside Steve Bruce manager of Sheffield Wednesday (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

With chances at a premium, most of the talk on social media has been about the action in the stands, in particular the constant drumming.

With the game being live on Sky Sports, many viewers have been picked up on the drumming throughout the game and it’s not exactly been well received.

Wilson tweeted: “Had to stop watching the #SteelCityDerby. Fella on the drums is driving me ******* mental. Sort it out lads #swfc”

Beth tweeted: “Who the **** is constantly banging that ******* drum???? I'm gonna ram it down his throat in a minute #swfcvssufc #swfc #sufc”

Beefy Roberts tweeted: “Watching the Sheffield derby,that tuneless drummer really needs to have the drum sticks shoved somewhere!”

Mizfit tweeted: “That drum at the Sheffield match tonight is doing my head in. It's going off.”

Bonz tweeted: “The guy on the drum at the Sheffield game needs to have a day off, been at it for 60 minutes straight.”

Jon Hoff tweeted: “Watching the Sheffield derby and all I can say is I’m glad we don’t have drums and horns in our support crowd. So ******* cheesy. #lufc #mot”

Weeksy tweeted: “That drum is ruining the Sheffield derby #SheffieldDerby #SkySports”